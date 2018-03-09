Penguins' Bryan Rust has concussion, Matt Murray faces shots in practice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penguins wing Bryan Rust has been diagnosed with a concussion as the result of a hit during Wednesday's game from the Flyers' Robert Hagg, coach Mike Sullivan said after practice Friday.

Another player knocked out of the victory in Philadelphia , wing Dominik Simon, is "week-to-week" with a lower-body injury.

The news from Sullivan was better for the two Penguins players who had prior injuries: Sullivan said that both goalie Matt Murray (concussion) and rookie wing Zach Aston-Reese (upper-body) were "making progress."

"(Murray) took controlled shots on the ice (Friday)," Sullivan said.

Murray suffered his concussion during practice Feb. 26; neither he nor Aston-Reese has played since Feb. 24.

Hagg received a 2-minute boarding penalty for his hit on Rust, who previously had missed 11 games in December in January because of an upper-body injury .

During line rushes at Friday's practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, newly-recalled Josh Jooris was centering the fourth line with Riley Sheahan moving up to third-line wing. Center Carter Rowney was on Jooris' wing.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.