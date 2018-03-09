Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Bryan Rust has concussion, Matt Murray faces shots in practice

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, March 9, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
The Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) is hit by Philadelphia Flyers' Robert Hagg (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Philadelphia.
The Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) is hit by Philadelphia Flyers' Robert Hagg (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Updated 3 hours ago

Penguins wing Bryan Rust has been diagnosed with a concussion as the result of a hit during Wednesday's game from the Flyers' Robert Hagg, coach Mike Sullivan said after practice Friday.

Another player knocked out of the victory in Philadelphia , wing Dominik Simon, is "week-to-week" with a lower-body injury.

The news from Sullivan was better for the two Penguins players who had prior injuries: Sullivan said that both goalie Matt Murray (concussion) and rookie wing Zach Aston-Reese (upper-body) were "making progress."

"(Murray) took controlled shots on the ice (Friday)," Sullivan said.

Murray suffered his concussion during practice Feb. 26; neither he nor Aston-Reese has played since Feb. 24.

Hagg received a 2-minute boarding penalty for his hit on Rust, who previously had missed 11 games in December in January because of an upper-body injury .

During line rushes at Friday's practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, newly-recalled Josh Jooris was centering the fourth line with Riley Sheahan moving up to third-line wing. Center Carter Rowney was on Jooris' wing.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me