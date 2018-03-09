Penguins notebook: Hockey Night in Canada beckons, Bruins' Brad Marchand fined for diving

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox brands its Saturday night MLB broadcasts as "Baseball Night in America," and for the past decade-plus, NBC has referred to the pregame show for its weekly NFL broadcast as "Football Night in America."

Often imitated, never matched, the king remains north of the border.

"Hockey Night in Canada" remains a weekly cultural phenomenon for Canadians. And Saturday, the Penguins get top billing.

They'll face the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 7 p.m. faceoff.

"It's great," captain Sidney Crosby said of being the marquee game Saturday night on the Canadian Broadcasting Network. "I don't think that it ever gets old. You always get up for those games,"

Although the Penguins are one of the NHL's marquee teams, the Hockey Night spotlight usually shines on Canadian-based franchises. Still, the Penguins are scheduled for five appearances this season — but Saturday will be the "truest" such appearance.

On Nov. 4, it was a 10 p.m. faceoff at Vancouver. Dec. 9 and Feb. 17 games against the Maple Leafs were in Pittsburgh, as is the game two weeks from now against the Montreal Canadiens.

There's something different about being in that primetime faceoff — and playing in Canada on a Saturday.

"Toronto is always a fun game," American-born winger Conor Sheary said. "The fans are pretty knowledgeable about hockey. Whenever you go to any Canadian city, there's always some excitement, but especially with the team we put out there — we have guys people want to see, so it should be a fun night."

Marchand fined for dive

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was fined $2,000 by the NHL for his embellishment penalty that occurred during Boston's win against the Penguins last week. The Penguins' Olli Maatta was also called for tripping on the play, in which Marchand did a flopping barrel roll onto the back of the net to draw the call.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.