NHL veteran Josh Jooris starstruck during first Penguins practice

Josh Jooris is a veteran of 204 NHL games for four teams. The 27-year-old has been around, participated in playoff games, had All-star teammates and even logged a hat trick.

But he was a bit starstruck walking into the locker room of the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions.

"I'm not gonna lie — it's a little intimidating," Jooris said after his first practice with the Penguins on Friday. "I was a little nervous coming in this morning, just meeting some of the guys in the room. Obviously, their track record speaks for itself."

A center acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in a deadline trade early last week, Jooris was recalled Thursday to help fill the void of injuries to forwards Bryan Rust and Dominik Simon.

"He's a guy who can play center and play the wing, he's a good penalty-killer, he has experience in this league and he's playing extremely well for (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton) right now down here," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "Based on the need for what we felt we had for where we were going to use him in our lineup and how we were going to use him, we felt like he was the best player for it."

Wearing No. 16, Jooris centered the fourth line between Carter Rowney and Tom Kuhnhackl.

Jooris, who had one goal in three games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, was not one of Carolina's top penalty-killers but got some PK time. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound center was targeted by the Penguins for depth at center, something that's paying off perhaps sooner than the team wanted or anticipated.

Josh Jooris' first goal with his new team was a big one, but the Penguins still fell in a shootout at Milwaukee, 3-2. RECAP: https://t.co/YLp2jgnbmk pic.twitter.com/qJlnkfvLOB — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) March 5, 2018

"I've got to go out there and play my game and be myself and just bring some energy and play with some pace and bring some speed to the lineup," Jooris said. "I just want to be responsible and be a guy the coaches can trust to put out there."

A native of the Toronto area, Jooris will make his Penguins debut Saturday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

"It's pretty surreal, to be honest, to be a Pittsburgh Penguin going home to play," Jooris said. "It's just tough to put into words, so it is kind of cool."

