Toronto's Mike Babcock: Penguins' Sidney Crosby sets the bar

TORONTO – Now that Sidney Crosby has turned 30, there's some sentiment that it's time to ditch his “Sid the Kid” nickname.

Listening to Toronto coach Mike Babcock talk, it sounds like he has a suggestion for a new moniker: “The Bar.”

“Sid sets a bar of work ethic and determination that is unsurpassed,” Babcock said before his team took on the Penguins on Saturday night, using that particular phraseology three times in a five-minute meeting with reporters.

“I don't know who talks about someone going by him. It sure wasn't me,” Babcock said. “He still sets the bar, no matter what anyone tells you, in this league.”

Babcock's effusive praise for Crosby, whom he has coached with Team Canada in international competition, was part of a larger discussion of one of the more intriguing parts of Saturday night's showdown.

The Penguins have Crosby on their first line, Evgeni Malkin on their second and Phil Kessel on their third. It creates a matchup challenge for opposing coaches, to say the least.

With Auston Matthews out with a shoulder injury, Toronto's second line will be centered by William Nylander, a talented young player who is not known as a defensive whiz. The Leafs' third defense pair will include rookie Travis Dermott.

No matter how Babcock deploys his personnel, he's going to have to expose young players to difficult situations.

“Tonight's a real test,” Babcock said. “You're playing real players. There's no matchup you like. You just say, ‘Here it is.' You gotta look the other guy in the eye and you gotta outplay him. It's that simple.”

Not finished talking up his opponent, Babcock also explained why he thinks the Penguins' third line is so dangerous.

“Kessel, (Patrick) Kane, guys who can transport the puck like that can drive their own line, Mitch Marner, as a winger,” Babcock said. “Not many guys have drive a line as a winger because of their inability to transport the puck, but because they transport the puck so good, and have that kind of passing skill as well, if you're just a shooter and you're out there by yourself, it's hard. You need someone to help you.”

He also sounds like he likes the Penguins' chances once the playoffs start.

“Anytime you're a veteran, veteran team that's done a lot of winning, there's another gear for these guys,” Babcock said. “They're going to kick it in. I'm sure in their room, they think they're going to be three-time champs.”

Why do the Penguins play with so much confidence? You guessed it. Crosby and his bar.

“He just sets the bar high and his determination and his will to get better, that's what separates the superstars anyway, and he's that,” Babcock said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.