Penguins

Penguins' Matt Murray, Bryan Rust, recovering from concussions, ramp up activity

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
The Kings' Dion Phaneuf beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the second period Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The two Penguins regulars recovering from concussions skated and participated in hockey activity Sunday morning, coach Mike Sullivan confirmed.

Wing Bryan Rust skated and shot pucks, and goalie Matt Murray faced live shots.

“Still controlled shots,” Sullivan said of Murray, “but he is taking shots.”

Murray suffered his concussion at practice Feb. 26. Rust was boarded against the Flyers on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Neither will play in Sunday night's home game against the Dallas Stars. Sullivan said Casey DeSmith would make his first start in goal since March 1. DeSmith stopped all nine shots he faced in a relief appearance during Saturday night's loss at Toronto.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

