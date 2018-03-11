Josh Jooris 'strong' in Penguins debut, per Mike Sullivan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One hit, one shot on goal, two of five faceoffs won – and most importantly, not on the ice for any goals against.

All in all, a satisfactory game a fourth-line center. Particularly one that was making his Penguins debut like Josh Jooris was Saturday night in Toronto.

Jooris played 9 minutes and 42 seconds centering Tom Kuhnhackl and Carter Rowney in the Penguins' 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

"I thought he had a strong game," coach Mike Sullivan said Sunday. "We like that line, we thought they brought us a lot of energy. They had some pretty good offensive zone shifts, they brought us some momentum, they had some defensive zone starts that they did real good job (with). They won some faceoffs.

"All three of those guys can defend, and I think Josh is a guy who can really skate, so he brings some mobility to that line as well."

Josh Jooris becomes the 14th player to start a game on the fourth line for the Penguins this season. Really. I looked it up. https://t.co/88LcnGpSun — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) March 10, 2018

Jooris took 13 shifts – all at even-strength – and the Maple Leafs took four of the seven shot attempts during his ice time.

Recalled Thursday after injuries to Bryan Rust and Dominik Simon on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, Jooris was back in the lineup for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Stars.

The Penguins acquired Jooris from the Carolina Hurricanes on trade-deadline day, Feb. 26, to bolster their depth at center. He played three games for the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins before his recall.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.