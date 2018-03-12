Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin piling up NHL honors

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, March 12, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin plays against the Rangers March 3, 2016, at Consol Energy Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin plays against the Rangers March 3, 2016, at Consol Energy Center.

Updated 12 hours ago

In the middle of a stellar season, Penguins center Evgeni Malkin continues to pile up NHL honors.

After being named one of the league's top performers of the month in January and February, Malkin was named third star of the week Monday.

Malkin had three goals and five assists in four games last week, including three multipoint efforts. He had a goal and two assists last Monday against Calgary, recording his league-leading 12th three-point game of the season.

Winnipeg's Patrick Laine scored five goals in three games and was named top star of the week. Boston's Brad Marchand was second.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me