Penguins notebook: No more West opponents for rest of season ... thankfully

Sunday night's matchup with Dallas was the Penguins' last game of the season against a Western Conference opponent. They're probably pretty glad about that.

The Penguins went 14-12-4 against the West this season, compared to a 26-14-0 record against Eastern Conference teams and a 15-6-0 mark against Metropolitan Division foes.

Seven of the Penguins' last 12 games will be against Metropolitan opponents. Three of the other five games will be against Montreal, which is in sixth place in the Atlantic Division.

Goalie depth

Since Matt Murray went down with a concussion Feb. 26, the Penguins had been skating on thin ice in the goalie depth department.

With Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith making up the goaltending tandem with the Penguins, there was only one goalie on an NHL contract in Wilkes-Barre, Michael Leighton, and he had been out with a lower-body injury since Dec. 22.

If Jarry or DeSmith had been injured while Murray and Leighton were still out, the Penguins would have had to dip into the junior ranks to find another NHL-contracted goalie, 18-year-old Alex D'Orio, who is 9-26-2 for Saint John of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season.

Luckily for the Penguins, the storm cloud seems to have passed. Murray has returned to practice, taking controlled shots, and Leighton returned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lineup Friday night. He made 27 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Binghamton.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.