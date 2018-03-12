Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins notebook: No more West opponents for rest of season ... thankfully

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, March 12, 2018, 7:45 p.m.
The Stars' Alexander Radulov beat Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith in the second period Sunday, March 11, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Stars' Alexander Radulov beat Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith in the second period Sunday, March 11, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 7 hours ago

Sunday night's matchup with Dallas was the Penguins' last game of the season against a Western Conference opponent. They're probably pretty glad about that.

The Penguins went 14-12-4 against the West this season, compared to a 26-14-0 record against Eastern Conference teams and a 15-6-0 mark against Metropolitan Division foes.

Seven of the Penguins' last 12 games will be against Metropolitan opponents. Three of the other five games will be against Montreal, which is in sixth place in the Atlantic Division.

Goalie depth

Since Matt Murray went down with a concussion Feb. 26, the Penguins had been skating on thin ice in the goalie depth department.

With Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith making up the goaltending tandem with the Penguins, there was only one goalie on an NHL contract in Wilkes-Barre, Michael Leighton, and he had been out with a lower-body injury since Dec. 22.

If Jarry or DeSmith had been injured while Murray and Leighton were still out, the Penguins would have had to dip into the junior ranks to find another NHL-contracted goalie, 18-year-old Alex D'Orio, who is 9-26-2 for Saint John of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season.

Luckily for the Penguins, the storm cloud seems to have passed. Murray has returned to practice, taking controlled shots, and Leighton returned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lineup Friday night. He made 27 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Binghamton.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me