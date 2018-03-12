Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins join Carnegie Mellon to study hockey safety

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, March 12, 2018, 1:34 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins Elite youth players skate at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in 2015.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Updated 12 hours ago

The Penguins are harnessing the brain power of Carnegie Mellon engineering students to try to make hockey safer.

The team announced a “Rethink the Rink” project Monday in collaboration with CMU and Covestro, the high-tech polymers and plastics company.

Starting with a five-day “Make-a-thon” at CMU this week, students will work to produce prototypes that would change the design and composition of the glass and dasher boards to increase player safety without compromising game performance.

The next step would be submitting prototypes to experts at the NHL and USA Hockey and potentially testing them at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

If the project is successful, it also could expand to address player equipment and rink construction issues.

“We challenge our students to take on unusual problems, to be innovative, to be inquisitive and to take full advantage of hands-on learning projects,” James H. Garrett Jr., dean of CMU's College of Engineering said in a release.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

