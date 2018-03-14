Internet shows its disdain for having Susan Sarandon call Penguins game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An executive at NBC Sports thought he had a novel idea.

Problem is, the decison-makers in the boardroom agreed with him.

For its Wednesday Night Rivalry game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers, the network decided to have actress Susan Sarandon join Pierre McGuire for 'Inside the Glass,' as well as for interviews in pre-game and first intermission.

It did not go over well.

I'm trying to watch a hockey game. An NHL hockey game involving the two-time defending champion late in the regular season.The very last thing I need is friggin Susan Sarandon telling me anything about it. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) March 15, 2018

Listening to Pierre McGuire talk while Susan Sarandon keeps moaning into the mic is a form of torture. — Sidney Crosby's Ego (@SidneyCrosbyEgo) March 15, 2018

Its Pretty Bad when I would rather hear Milbury and McGuire talk then listen to Susan Sarandon.... — KesselMania (@Kessel_Mania) March 15, 2018

NBC Exec: We've assembled the most awful and idiotic announcers on the planet. Milbury, Jones, McGuire. How can we possibly make this crew even more terrible?Intern #1: Have you thought about micing up Susan Sarandon?Intern #2: Instead of talking she can just grunt! — David 'Stable Genius/Not a Bot' Pumpkins, MD/PhD (@AceOfCrame) March 15, 2018

Wednesday's segment was the station's third installment of having guests join the broadcast. NASCAR driver Joey Logano and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks also had appearances.

Apparently, they received better reviews.

Holy hell, @NBCSN The only thing that might make your experiment even remotely tolerable is if Susan Sarandon were in character as Annie Savoy. — Eric Hagman (@esh714) March 15, 2018

Susan Sarandon sounds like me in any conversation that I don't want to be in and am just humoring them. "Ohhh.""Wooow.""Uh oh!" — Dave DiCello (@DaveDiCello) March 15, 2018

NBCSN Announcer: What would be the reaction if the Rangers ever traded Henrik Lundqvist?Susan Sarandon: Who? — Kevin DeLury (@kevindelury) March 15, 2018

"I've watched hundreds of hockey games from the stands at Madison Square Garden, but I can't wait to get 'Inside the Glass' on Wednesday night and see the action up close and personal," Sarandon said before the matchup. "I can't think of a better way to watch my Rangers hopefully take down the defending champs."

Whoever suggested we drink every time Susan Sarandon says 'whoa', I'd like to thank you for getting me hammered in the first period! Just took another swig! Go Pens! #LetsGoPens — Judge Smails (@mlbest66) March 15, 2018

$50 dollars to any Penguin and/or Rangers player to hit Susan Sarandon with a puck — Morgan (@mport56) March 15, 2018