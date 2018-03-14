Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Internet shows its disdain for having Susan Sarandon call Penguins game

Bret Gibson | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 9:09 p.m.
Actress Susan Sarandon attends the 'Arthur Miller: Writer' New York Screening at the Celeste Bartos Theater at the Museum of Modern Art on March 12, 2018 in New York City.
An executive at NBC Sports thought he had a novel idea.

Problem is, the decison-makers in the boardroom agreed with him.

For its Wednesday Night Rivalry game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers, the network decided to have actress Susan Sarandon join Pierre McGuire for 'Inside the Glass,' as well as for interviews in pre-game and first intermission.

It did not go over well.

Wednesday's segment was the station's third installment of having guests join the broadcast. NASCAR driver Joey Logano and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks also had appearances.

Apparently, they received better reviews.

"I've watched hundreds of hockey games from the stands at Madison Square Garden, but I can't wait to get 'Inside the Glass' on Wednesday night and see the action up close and personal," Sarandon said before the matchup. "I can't think of a better way to watch my Rangers hopefully take down the defending champs."

