Penguins rebound with road win over Canadiens

MONTREAL — The leadership group in the Penguins locker room sometimes is defined narrowly, including only the three players on the roster who have won the Stanley Cup three times: Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

Malkin prefers a more inclusive list.

Patric Hornqvist is a leader, too, Malkin said after the gritty Swedish winger scored a clutch third-period goal to power the Penguins to a 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

“And not just on the ice. In the locker room and on the bench, too,” Malkin gushed before working in a zinger. “I listen to his voice the whole time. Sometimes it's like too much, but yeah, he's a great player.”

The Penguins needed a dose of leadership because they'd hit a rough patch on a quick two-game road trip this week. They blew a 2-0 lead with a horrible third-period effort in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers on Wednesday night. Then they fell behind 2-0 before the game was seven minutes old Thursday in Montreal.

“Usually when you have one of those third periods like we had last night and then you get down two goals quick, it's not a good sign,” Hornqvist said. “You can get a lot of thoughts in your head.”

Montreal came by its first-period lead honestly, too, generally outskating the Penguins, taking a 7-3 lead in shots and getting goals from Artturi Lehkonen and Paul Byron.

“I think we were a little bit surprised, like, ‘Oh, we play against a good team,' ” Malkin said. “We need to understand a little bit more about hockey. It's a tough league. It doesn't matter if it's No. 1 or No. 30 in the standings.”

After the first 10 minutes, though, the Penguins largely controlled the game.

They tied the score 2-2 before the first period was over. First, Phil Kessel finished off a two-on-one play with Bryan Rust. Then, Hornqvist chased down a deflected Kris Letang head-man pass and sent a centering pass toward Carl Hagelin at the left post that deflected in off defenseman Jeff Petry.

Malkin added his 40th goal of the season in the second period when he launched a sonic blast one-timer from the right circle past former Penguins goalie Antti Niemi on the power play.

“I'm not thinking about (40 goals) at the start of the season,” Malkin said. “A couple lucky goals. A couple empty-net goals. I feel great. No injuries, first of all, for me. I play with a great line, great team.”

Hornqvist's clutch goal came with the score tied and about eight minutes left.

He parked himself in the slot and, as he was being cross-checked to the ice by defenseman Noah Juulsen, used a between-the-legs tip to send a Hagelin shot past Niemi.

“In front of the net, it's a different rulebook,” Hornqvist said. “You get hit, and I hit people, too. You just try to battle for position and take the goalie's eyes away and obviously try to get a stick on it as much as you can. I got a little lucky tonight. If you go there, you get lucky.”

From there, in stark contrast to their leaky third period the night before in New York, the Penguins shut down the Canadiens the rest of the way.

They won for the fifth time in their last seven games and stayed tied with the Washington Capitals atop the Metropolitan Division standings.

“We kept trying to get the next goal. We just tried to do it the right way,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We stayed on the right side of the puck. We made good decisions with the puck.”

The Penguins lost Carter Rowney to injury in the second period. Sullivan said Rowney would be evaluated further Friday.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.