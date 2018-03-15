Penguins notebook: Antti Niemi finds his way in Montreal

MONTREAL — When Antti Niemi played his last game with the Penguins on Oct. 21, it would have been perfectly reasonable to assume he'd played his last game in the NHL.

Niemi had just turned 34, and given his performance in three starts in black and gold, he looked finished.

His horror-show numbers — an 0-3 record with a 7.50 goals-against average and .797 save percentage — sure didn't indicate all he needed was a change of scenery to get back on track.

A brief two-game stint in Florida after a waiver claim did little to change that notion. Niemi went 0-1 with a 5.04 GAA and .872 save percentage with the Panthers before another waiver claim landed him in Montreal in November.

And then, all of a sudden, in a shock to anyone who saw him with the Penguins, Niemi turned his season around.

Coming into Thursday night's matchup with the Penguins, Niemi was 5-2-4 with a brilliant .933 save percentage since joining the Canadiens. He has more than capably filled in while Carey Price has been out with a concussion.

With the benefit of 20-20 hindsight, perhaps Niemi was simply a victim of circumstance with the Penguins. After all, his three starts were all on the tail end of a set of back-to-back games on the road, and the last two were at Tampa Bay.

“First of all, he's a great kid,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He's a really good person. He went through a challenging circumstance when he was with our team in Pittsburgh, and part of it wasn't his fault. Some of the starts he had were difficult starts. Unfortunately, it didn't work the way we all hoped it would, himself included. We're really happy for him that he's found his way.”

Sheary's spot

After being bumped down to the fourth line while the Penguins struggled in the third period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers on Wednesday night, Conor Sheary was back in his right-wing spot on the top line alongside Sidney Crosby to start Thursday's game in Montreal.

As it turns out, a two-goal effort in Philadelphia on March 7 didn't open the floodgates for Sheary. He still is working to get back on track.

Sullivan said that's not a shock.

“It's usually a process,” Sullivan said. “Obviously when he scored that couple of goals in Philly, it's a big boost in confidence for him. I think it takes some pressure off him. Maybe he's not squeezing the stick quite as much.

“Conor's an important player for us. We're going to need him to be at his best if we're going to get where we want to go. We'll keep trying to surround him and put him in positions where he can be successful. We'll take each game as it comes, and we'll make decisions accordingly.”

Murray progressing

Sullivan said Murray took live shots for the second straight day Thursday as he continues his recovery from a concussion suffered in practice Feb. 26.

“He's making significant progress,” Sullivan said. “The next step will be he'll participate in a full practice when we get one.”

Vote for Geno

With each town he visits, Sullivan gets a chance to offer his awards-season endorsement for Evgeni Malkin to a new audience. He took the opportunity in Montreal before Thursday's game.

“The way he's played post-Christmas or since the turn of the year has been impressive,” Sullivan said. “He's posted some really impressive numbers, and he's helping us win. He's playing an inspired game right now, and we're going to need him to continue to do that if we're going to accomplish our ultimate goal.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.