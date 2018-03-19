Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

With Tristan Jarry sent to AHL, Matt Murray to return for Penguins' Tuesday game

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, March 19, 2018, 12:51 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

In a sign of Matt Murray's health after he practiced fully for the second time Monday in his return from a concussion, the Penguins re-assigned Tristan Jarry to their American Hockey League affiliate.

Before the roster move and after Murray made it through Monday's practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex unscathed, coach Mike Sullivan said Murray was "an option" to start Tuesday night's game in Brooklyn against the New York Islanders.

Murray has not played since suffering concussion in practice Feb. 26.

"He had a real strong practice today," Sullivan said early Monday afternoon in Cranberry Township. "We will see how he responds, and we will make the decisions accordingly."

The biggest of those decisions, apparently, was made soon thereafter in the sending of Jarry to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Jarry had allowed 19 goals in 340 minutes since Murray's injury, posting an .883 save percentage. The 22-year-old who had been with the Penguins on an emergency basis was sent down in time for him to join the AHL Penguins on a three-game roadtrip.

The move hands – for now, at least – the backup job to 26-year-old Casey DeSmith, who has allowed 11 goals in 204 minutes with an .893 save percentage since Murray's injury.

For the season, DeSmith is 4-4-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .914 save percentage; Jarry 14-6-2/2.77/.908.

The Penguins lost the first two games after Murray was injured and are 5-3-1 overall since he was struck in the head by a puck shot by a teammate. After skating on his own several times and gradually facing shots, Murray returned to full practice Saturday.

Zach Aston-Reese, Carter Rowney and Dominik Simon were the only players unaccounted for at Penguins practice Monday.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me