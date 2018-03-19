Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins appreciate chance to take in NCAA tournament, shoot around after

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, March 19, 2018, 5:54 p.m.
Dukes' Marvin Bagley III dunks past Rhode Island's Andre Berry and Stanford Robinson in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Dukes' Marvin Bagley III dunks past Rhode Island's Andre Berry and Stanford Robinson in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 4 hours ago

At 5-2-1 since the calendar flipped and with seven games over the final 11 days of the month, the Penguins are involved in their own sort of March Madness.

They got a small taste of the real thing, too.

The Penguins en masse took in some of the NCAA tournament action at their home rink, PPG Paints Arena, on Saturday. And then they got to play a little hoops on the court, too.

"I don't know how many great basketball players we have," captain Sidney Crosby said, "but it's cool to get out there and experience it."

With just one player taller than 6 feet 4 – 6-7 defenseman Jamie Oleksiak – and the majority of the roster coming from countries where basketball is not much of a national sport, the Penguins gained a new appreciation for the skill level of some of the best amateur basketball players on the planet.

"It was pretty cool to be down on the court and see how small the court actually is compared to watching it on TV," defenseman Justin Schultz said, "and how high the rim is. It's a lot harder than it looks for sure."

Crosby appreciated that the Penguins were given a rare, late-season four-day break that happened to coincide with the tournament games being scheduled for Pittsburgh.

"If (PPG Paints Arena) is hosting (an event), that usually means we are somewhere else," Crosby said, "so it was great to get to see it up close."

Predictably, Crosby fingered Oleksiak (known affectionately as "Big Rig") as the player with the most hoops skills.

On whole, though, the self-reviews weren't too glowing.

"We weren't," Schultz conceded, "very good."

"You watched that tournament all the time growing up over the years," Schultz said later, "so it was cool to see it in person."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me