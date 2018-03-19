Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins say focus over final 10 is 'playing the right way,' not catching Capitals

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, March 19, 2018, 6:04 p.m.
The Penguins' Bryan Rust beat Capitals Braden Holtby in the third period Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Bryan Rust beat Capitals Braden Holtby in the third period Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 4 hours ago

Of the Penguins' five Stanley Cup titles, only one has come following a regular season in which they earned a division title.

Broken down further, the Penguins historically have actually been much better off entering the postseason as an also-ran in their division: they are 1-for-9 (11.1 percent) in winning the Cup during seasons in which they won a division, and 4-for-23 (17.4 percent) as a playoff team that finished second, third or fourth during the regular season.

These facts might not be known by the current Penguins – then again, maybe, because they did claim the Stanley Cup the past two seasons as second-place teams in the Metropolitan Division. Regardless, good luck finding anyone in their dressing room willing to admit a high priority over the final 10 games is being placed on catching the Washington Capitals for first place.

"We just focused on every game – (Tuesday's) game – without looking too far ahead," defenseman Justin Schultz said after practice in Cranberry Township on Monday. "It's so tight that you've just got to focus on each of your games, and if you do that you will be fine."

The Penguins (87 points) entered Monday's action trailing Washington by two points and holding a two-point lead over third-place Philadelphia. Columbus (83 points) and New Jersey (82) also were well within striking distance.

For that matter, the Penguins haven't even yet clinched a playoff spot, let alone worry about a division title. But with a 10-point lead on Eastern Conference ninth-place Florida (albeit the Panthers have three games in hand), that is becoming close to a formality at this point.

"We are focused on ourselves and how we play," wing Bryan Rust said, "because if we play the way we know we are capable of playing, I think the rest will just take care of itself."

The Penguins have been one of the NHL's better teams since the season's true midway point – their ascension up the standings since that point is more of the effect of playing better than it is a sudden motivation for having a better record.

"It's important for us to try to put ourselves in the very best possible position to succeed, and that's the way we look at it," coach Mike Sullivan said. "We are going to control what we can, try to take each game as it comes, try to put our very best on the ice each and every game and see where it takes us.

"I think if we do that we will continue to grow as a group, we will get better as a team and that will put us in the best position."

Last season, with 10 games to go, the Penguins began a four-game losing streak before winning four in a row. The year prior, they enjoyed an eight-game winning streak amidst their final 10.

In short, do win/loss results matter at this point of the season, at least inasmuch as how that could affect postseason success?

"It's important to be playing the right way," Sidney Crosby said, "and I think if that's something that puts us in position to win the division, it's important, (because) it's nice to have that. But that being said, we just want to make sure we are playing the right way and hope that earns us that first spot."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me