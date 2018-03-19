Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Josh Jooris back 'where he wants to be' with Penguins

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, March 19, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
The Stars' Marc Method is call for a cross check on the Penguins' Josh Jooris, leading the Penguind first goal in the first period Sunday, March 11, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Stars' Marc Method is call for a cross check on the Penguins' Josh Jooris, leading the Penguind first goal in the first period Sunday, March 11, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 4 hours ago

A month ago, Josh Jooris was playing for the AHL affiliate of an NHL team that appeared locked into also-ran status in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

On Monday, he found himself in the Penguins' locker room.

Shuttling back and forth between Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre over the past two weeks? Jooris can deal with that.

"It's not like it's a flight or anything. It's not that big of deal," Jooris said Monday after practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. "But this is where I want to be.

"Whenever I have a chance to get up here and get an opportunity, I am excited."

Acquired via a deadline-day deal from the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 27, Jooris has played in five games for the AHL Penguins and two games for the NHL Penguins.

He went scoreless in centering the fourth line in games March 10-11. During this stretch, Jooris will be playing on the fourth-line's left wing, if Monday's practice is any indication.

"That's the position they need filled and I can play both," Jooris said. "It's definitely different responsibilities, but I have gone back and forth so many times throughout my career I am pretty used to it."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me