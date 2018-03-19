Josh Jooris back 'where he wants to be' with Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A month ago, Josh Jooris was playing for the AHL affiliate of an NHL team that appeared locked into also-ran status in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

On Monday, he found himself in the Penguins' locker room.

Shuttling back and forth between Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre over the past two weeks? Jooris can deal with that.

"It's not like it's a flight or anything. It's not that big of deal," Jooris said Monday after practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. "But this is where I want to be.

"Whenever I have a chance to get up here and get an opportunity, I am excited."

#Penguins call up Josh Jooris to fill in for injured Carter Rowney https://t.co/MRDGe8UFRj — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) March 18, 2018

Acquired via a deadline-day deal from the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 27, Jooris has played in five games for the AHL Penguins and two games for the NHL Penguins.

He went scoreless in centering the fourth line in games March 10-11. During this stretch, Jooris will be playing on the fourth-line's left wing, if Monday's practice is any indication.

"That's the position they need filled and I can play both," Jooris said. "It's definitely different responsibilities, but I have gone back and forth so many times throughout my career I am pretty used to it."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.