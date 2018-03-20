Penguins notebook: Matt Murray's late-season workload to be determined by schedule, standings

NEW YORK — Presuming he stays healthy, goalie Matt Murray's workload over the final nine games of the season will be determined largely by two factors out of the control of Penguins coach Mike Sullivan.

The schedule and the standings.

Three of the Penguins' final nine games of the season, including Wednesday night's home game with Montreal, will fall on the tail end of a set of back-to-back games. It's unlikely Murray would start two days in a row under the best of medical circumstances.

The Eastern Conference standings, meanwhile, remain tight. Coming into Tuesday night's games, the Penguins had a five-point lead on eighth-place New Jersey and an eight-point lead on ninth-place Florida, advantages that are healthy but far from insurmountable. It is unlikely Murray will sit out a game that could have a significant bearing on the team's playoff chances.

“We want to get him back in the lineup because we know he makes us a better team, and we're still fighting for a playoff position,” Sullivan said before Murray made his return from a nine-game absence because of a concussion Tuesday in Brooklyn. “These games are all critically important to our team. We're trying to put the best lineup on the ice that gives us the best chance to win. Matt is certainly one of those guys.”

The back-up situation

In the wake of Murray's return, Tristan Jarry was returned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday afternoon. The move, however, doesn't really indicate where Jarry and Casey DeSmith stand in the eyes of the coaching staff and management as the playoffs approach.

For one thing, Jarry's demotion largely was dictated by NHL roster rules.

Teams are allowed only four nonemergency callups after the trade deadline, and the Penguins already used three. Jarry was up on an emergency basis because of Murray's injury. If the Penguins had decided to keep him and send down DeSmith, it would have counted as their final nonemergency recall.

The question of which goalie would take the No. 1 spot in the event of another Murray injury would be determined, Sullivan said, by their performance.

“We've kind of jockeyed those two guys in Wilkes-Barre and up here in Pittsburgh just to make sure they continue to get games to continue their development,” Sullivan said. “These are two really good goaltenders, and we believe in both of them. Moving forward, I think performance and how the games play out will dictate the decisions that we make. These are two guys we're real excited about.”

Goalie interference debate

According to multiple reports, NHL general managers, at their annual meeting, recommended the league handle its goaltender interference dilemma by having the hockey operations department in Toronto make all replay decisions related to the rule. Such a move theoretically would provide more uniformity in how the rule is applied.

Sullivan passed on the opportunity to weigh in on the topic before Tuesday's game.

“Our focus is really on what we can control,” he said.

Captain Sidney Crosby sounded like he was in favor of the change after practice Monday.

“I think the hardest part is just how you watch games. You see one, and you think you've got it figured out and then it goes another way,” Crosby said. “It's tough for everybody. It's tough for players. It's tough for officials. That's why we're talking about it. It's not an easy thing, especially at game speed.

“Maybe there's another element where Toronto is more involved in making those decisions, having seen as many as they do on a nightly basis. I don't know what the exact cure for that is, but I think the fact that we're talking about it, hopefully we can figure something out.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer.