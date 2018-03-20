Penguins' Matt Murray to start against Islanders

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK – Matt Murray will make his first start in almost a month when the Penguins face the New York Islanders in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Murray has been out since Feb. 26 with a concussion suffered in practice.

“He's had a couple of strong practices,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He feels really good. Obviously our medical staff and Matt himself have a comfort level that he's ready to play. He's an important guy for us. We're excited to get him back in the net.”

Murray was playing his best hockey of the season when he was injured, going 8-0-1 with a .926 save percentage in a nine-start stretch.

Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry combined to go 5-3-1 in his absence.

“Certainly it should give our guys a boost of confidence to play in front of him,” Sullivan said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.