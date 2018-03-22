Where does Sidney Crosby's mid-air goal rank among his all-time best?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sidney Crosby's mid-air goal in a 5-3 win over the Canadiens has sparked conversation about his all-time greatest goals. A year ago to the day, he scored on a one-handed backhand near-breakaway against the Sabres, a goal which a panel that included former Penguins Colby Armstrong and Paul Bissonnette, Penguins broadcasters Paul Steigerwald, Bob Errey and Phil Bourque and historian Bob Grove declared was one of the top five goals of his career.

So take a look at this top 10 list we compiled last year. Where do you think the hit-the-puck-in-the-air-to-myself-and-bat-it-into-the-net goal rank?

10. Jan. 1, 2008

With snowflakes falling on a crowd of 71,217 in Buffalo, Crosby beats Ryan Miller in the final round of a shootout to give the Penguins a 2-1 win in the Winter Classic.

9. May 9, 2013

Crosby splits Islanders defensemen Thomas Hickey and Lubomir Visnovsky, who are hacking and whacking at him with their sticks, and scores in Game 5 of a first-round playoff series.

8. Dec. 7, 2006

Driving up the right wing with speed on the power play, Crosby splits four Rangers defenders, flies to the far post and deposits a shot past goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

7. Jan. 27, 2007

While being tripped by Arizona defenseman Fredrik Sjostrom in the right circle, Crosby scores on a twisting, falling backhand to the top shelf.

6. March 16, 2007

Crosby enters the offensive zone with four Montreal defenders suffocating him, hops to his left to avoid Sheldon Souray and beats goalie David Aebisher with a quick wrister.

5. Nov. 10, 2005

Playing the favorite team of his childhood for the first time, in the final round of a shootout, Crosby fakes a shot, goes to the backhand and sends Jose Theodore's water bottle flying high into the air.

4. March 21, 2017

Picking up the puck in his own zone with less than 20 seconds left in the first period of a 3-1 Penguins win, Crosby split two pairs of defenders, used his body to shield off Zach Bogosian and, with one hand on his stick, flipped a shot over the left shoulder of goalie Robin Lehner.

3. Nov. 21, 2011

Making his return from an 11-month absence due to concussions, Crosby roared up the right wing, dragged water-skiing Islanders defenseman Andrew MacDonald to the net and rifled in a backhander on his third shift of the game.

"Crosby is like Tiger Woods for me," Bissonnette said. "When he's playing well, I feel the game is growing that much more. Obviously Tiger's on the downswing now, but even when he's in a tournament, it's a different feeling."

2. Nov. 16, 2005

In his first visit to Philadelphia, after a Derian Hatcher high-stick broke three of his teeth and gave him four stitches in his lip earlier in the game, Crosby wins it on a breakaway in overtime in a blood-stained jersey.

"I was in the stands watching," Armstrong said. "Drove down from Wilkes-Barre. I was still (in the minors) at the time. He got his teeth chipped and lips cut and scores that winner. Then the celly. It was awesome."

1. Jan. 8, 2007

On a two-on-one with Mark Recchi, with the clock ticking down at the end of a period, Crosby dives head-first to the ice, fully extended, to knock a pass past goalie Johan Holmqvist.

"Absolutely off the charts," Steigerwald said in a memorable call.