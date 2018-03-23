Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Dominik Simon returns for Penguins, Zach Aston-Reese will soon

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, March 23, 2018, 12:24 p.m.

One injured Penguins rookie forward returned to the lineup Friday while it became clear that another will do so soon.

After missing the past six games, Dominik Simon played against the New Jersey Devils on Friday night, playing right wing on the fourth line.

Zach Aston-Reese took part in the morning skate earlier in the day and proclaimed his return to game action would come "hopefully soon, in the next week."

With nine games remaining in the regular season, both rookies could cement postseason roles with strong finishes.

"Two different types of players," coach Mike Sullivan said, "but two players that we think can help our team and certainly make our team a better team."

Simon effectively took the place of Josh Jooris in both the game lineup and on the roster (Jooris was re-assigned to the AHL), skating with center Riley Sheahan and left wing Tom Kuhnhackl. Fourth-line mainstay Carter Rowney remains out with an upper-body injury believed to be his right wrist or hand.

Simon was taking a regular shift early in Friday's game (five in the first period).

"I feel good," Simon said beforehand. He hadn't played since March 7 because of a lower-body injury.

"I have been off two weeks, (so) it was actually tough because even though there was a lot of practicing in the gym and that stuff, it's never like the game."

Aston-Reese has now missed the past 12 games – two more than the entirety of his NHL career to this point (he appeared in the prior 10). He had been skating on his own and doing skills work since suffering an upper-body injury during practice Feb. 26.

"It was nice to be back with the team," he said Friday. "...Just getting the hands going and the legs going and get the pace down again."

Aston-Reese quickly established himself a regular upon his Feb. 3 recall from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. After short stints with Pittsburgh the prior two seasons, Simon likewise was sticking in the lineup this season, appearing in 31 games.

Each of the past two seasons, rookie wings have played significant roles during Penguins' runs to the Stanley Cup. In the spring of 2016, it was Conor Sheary and Bryan Rust combining for 10 goals in the playoffs; last season, Jake Guentzel led the team in postseason goals.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

The Penguins' Dominik Simon celebrates his goal against the Wild in the first period Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese is named the number one star against the Senators as he scores his first two NHL goals Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
