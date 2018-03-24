Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Recently maligned Penguins penalty kill faces stiff test vs. Flyers

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 6:43 p.m.
The Flames' Matt Stajan cut through Penguins defenders Brian Dumoulin and Carl Hagelin in the second period Monday, March 5, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Flames' Matt Stajan cut through Penguins defenders Brian Dumoulin and Carl Hagelin in the second period Monday, March 5, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Flyers' Wayne Simmonds deflects a shot in front of the Penguins' Tristan Jarry during the second period Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Philadelphia.
The Flyers' Wayne Simmonds deflects a shot in front of the Penguins' Tristan Jarry during the second period Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Updated 9 hours ago

Having spent most of his career playing for rivals of the Philadelphia Flyers, Carl Hagelin could close his eyes and point out where the danger lurks.

Claude Giroux running the show from the half-wall. Shayne Gostisbehere bombing away from the point. Wayne Simmonds causing havoc at the net front. Jakub Voracek “just kind of wheeling around on that far side,” as Hagelin described.

One of the biggest things that has made Philadelphia a formidable foe over the past few seasons is its potent power play.

One of the biggest things preventing the Penguins from finding playoff-level consistency the last few weeks is a porous penalty kill.

The two units are set to square off Sunday afternoon in a game-within-a-game matchup that could provide, as much as anything else over the final seven games of the regular season, a glimpse at how prepared the Penguins are for a three-peat bid.

“We need to be better. We need to have a night,” Hagelin said. “What's better than playing a good team like that?”

The Penguins were cruising along on the penalty kill this season, well on their way to a top-five finish in the league with an 82.8 percent success rate, when the trade deadline hit. Since then, they're next-to-last in the league at 65.7 percent.

So what happened?

For one thing, they traded away top penalty-killing defenseman Ian Cole in the Derick Brassard deal. Leaving aside a potentially sticky correlation-versus-causation debate, suffice it to say the Penguins miss Cole's presence to a certain degree.

“We do,” Olli Maatta conceded. “He's one of the better players in the league at (penalty killing), at blocking shots. That's a huge part of it. But I think we have the personnel to fill that spot. We have good enough D to do that. It's just a matter of executing.”

For another thing, their goaltending has gone south. The Penguins had an .879 short-handed save percentage before the trade deadline, ranking 14th in the league. Since then, it's .778, ranking 27th.

Matt Murray was out with a concussion for much of the PK slump. He said he wants to be part of the solution, but he can't put added pressure on himself to be the savior.

“You don't really put extra emphasis on one shot over another,” Murray said. “Every shot, you play the exact same way. You do everything you can to try to stop it. That doesn't change at all for whatever reason.”

The Penguins have dealt with a PK cold snap once before during this season. They gave up 10 power-play goals in a brutal six-game stretch in the middle of November.

They responded by not allowing a single power-play goal in their first eight December games, shutting down 23 consecutive advantages.

A similar turnaround is the goal.

“We got back to the details,” defenseman Brian Dumoulin recalled. “We started taking a little bit too many penalties for a little spurt. If you have to tax your penalty killers and our forwards have to go out there too much and it's taking away some of our skill guys' time, that definitely never benefits us.

“A lot of it is that. A lot of it is a mentality of keeping it simple. We know we've got a good PK. We've definitely shown it at times this whole season. I think it's just a confidence level, getting back to where we were.”

Nothing would give the Penguins a bigger boost of confidence than shutting down a Flyers power play that is third-best in the league since the start of the 2015-16 season.

“If we simplify everything we do and bring a level of urgency with winning puck battles and blocking shots and doing the little things,” coach Mike Sullivan said, “I think we'll be fine.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

