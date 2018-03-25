Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Sidney Crosby's vintage performance leads Penguins past Flyers

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 3:21 p.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Two indisputable truths about Sidney Crosby: One, he makes as many jaw-dropping, highlight-reel plays as anyone in hockey. Two, he loves beating the Philadelphia Flyers.

Doing both at the same time makes for a pretty productive afternoon.

Crosby scored on an incredible individual effort in the third period, then set up Bryan Rust's winning goal in overtime, leading the Penguins to a 5-4 victory over their intrastate rivals in a Sunday matinee at PPG Paints Arena.

For the second time in the 51-year history of the franchises, the Penguins swept a season series with the Flyers, winning all four meetings, scoring five goals in each of the games.

Crosby hit the scoresheet in all four matchups, racking up a total of nine points.

He didn't deny there's another level of dialed in that he can reach when he sees orange across the ice.

"You don't have a choice in these games, or else it's going to be a pretty long night," Crosby said. "You've got to be into it."

The highlight-reel goal came with the score tied 3-3 in the first minute of the third period.

Crosby gathered a puck near the blue line with Sean Couturier, one of the top defensive centers in the league, draped on his back. He maneuvered to the left faceoff dot with one hand on his stick, then rifled a shot past diving defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and in off the glove of Petr Mrazek.

It was a combination of strong puck protection and quick hands that is unique to Crosby.

"I'm not surprised," Rust said. "He is who is for a reason. He elevates his game at the most important times."

The Flyers duo victimized on the play got its revenge with the goalie pulled in the final minute. Gostisbehere took a shot from the high slot, and Couturier buried the rebound to force overtime.

The Penguins possessed the puck throughout the extra period, winning it at the 2-minute, 25-second mark when Crosby gathered a rebound in the left circle and hit Rust on the tape for a quick redirection at the far post.

"I think playing with him, the more you have your stick on the ice, probably the better off you'll be," Rust said.

The Penguins needed Crosby's heroics because of a generally lackluster defensive effort.

The Flyers got goals from active defensemen Travis Sanheim and Brandon Manning in the first period. The Penguins penalty kill was scored on for the ninth time in the last eight games when Jordan Weal cashed in a rebound in the second.

Penguins goalie Matt Murray wasn't necessarily at his sharpest in his third game back from a concussion, but he made 41 saves in front of a defense that conceded an avalanche of shots.

"We haven't been as good at getting in shot lanes and making it hard for teams to get pucks to the net," coach Mike Sullivan said. "It seems like every shot they're taking is getting to the net. That's an area where I know we have to improve and get better, and that's a mindset. In my opinion, that's simply a mindset. It's a willingness to play the game hard."

The Penguins overcame those shortcomings thanks to the high-end offensive exploits of Crosby and a few others.

Conor Sheary made a clever lob pass to set up Derick Brassard for a breakaway in the first period. In the second, Patric Hornqvist scored on a turnaround shot from the left post on the power play, and Evgeni Malkin scored on a crafty wrister from the left circle after a fake slap shot on a delayed penalty.

"We're confident," Murray said. "We're trending in the right direction for sure. That's what you need going into playoffs."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin celebrates his goal against the Flyers in the second period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin celebrates his goal against the Flyers in the second period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Bryan Rust redirects a pass from Sidney Crosby to beat Flyers goaltender Petr Mrazek in overtime Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Bryan Rust redirects a pass from Sidney Crosby to beat Flyers goaltender Petr Mrazek in overtime Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Derick Brassard unless a shot that beats Flyers goaltender Alex Lyon in the first period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Derick Brassard unless a shot that beats Flyers goaltender Alex Lyon in the first period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' fights for the puck with the Flyers' Brandon Manning in the first period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' fights for the puck with the Flyers' Brandon Manning in the first period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Derick Brassard celebrates his goal against the Flyers in the first period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Derick Brassard celebrates his goal against the Flyers in the first period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a stick save again the Flyers in the second period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a stick save again the Flyers in the second period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a blocker save again the Flyers in the second period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a blocker save again the Flyers in the second period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Flyers' Oskar Lindblom celebrates Jordan Weal's goal against the Penguins in the second period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Flyers' Oskar Lindblom celebrates Jordan Weal's goal against the Penguins in the second period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal against the Flyers in the third period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal against the Flyers in the third period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang celebrate with Bryan Rust after Rust's game winner in overtime to beat the Flyers 4-3 Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang celebrate with Bryan Rust after Rust's game winner in overtime to beat the Flyers 4-3 Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Bryan Rust redirects a pass from Sidney Crosby to beat Flyers goaltender Petr Mrazek in overtime Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Bryan Rust redirects a pass from Sidney Crosby to beat Flyers goaltender Petr Mrazek in overtime Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak reach back for the puck past the Flyers' Traivs Konecny in the second period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak reach back for the puck past the Flyers' Traivs Konecny in the second period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a save on the Flyers' Wayne Simonds in the third period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a save on the Flyers' Wayne Simonds in the third period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Flyers' Sean Couturier puts the puck past Penguins goaltender Matt Murray to tie the game in the third period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Flyers' Sean Couturier puts the puck past Penguins goaltender Matt Murray to tie the game in the third period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me