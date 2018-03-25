Penguins notebook: Derick Brassard getting up to speed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thirteen games into his tenure with the Penguins, center Derick Brassard looks to be hitting his stride.

Brassard scored a breakaway goal in the first period of a 5-4 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday afternoon, extending his scoring streak to six games.

The offensive eruption came after he was limited to a goal and an assist in his first seven games with the Penguins after being acquired from Ottawa in a high-profile trade deadline deal.

“I feel like my legs are in there, and I can play with that pace,” Brassard said. “The first couple games, when there's emotion and nerves involved, I think it can slow you down a little bit, but now I feel good. I feel like I'm playing with more pace in my game.”

Brassard's goal was set up by a nifty pass by Conor Sheary, who lobbed a puck over four Flyers defenders to spring the breakaway.

“That was a great play by him to just put it into space there so I could skate into it,” Brassard said.

The driving force behind the acquisition of Brassard was a desire to give the Penguins three balanced lines with which to attack opponents at even strength. Sheary, Brassard and Phil Kessel are starting to give coach Mike Sullivan that option.

“That line's been really good for us,” Sullivan said. “They're producing offensively. They're a decent two-way line. I think they help us create the balance that we think gives us a competitive advantage. We've really liked how that line is generating offense. It's helping us with momentum. They've been pretty good on the forecheck, and they're producing offensively.”

Net-front battle

In a matchup of two of the top net-front forwards in the league, Patric Hornqvist and Wayne Simmonds, score one for the fiery Swede.

Simmonds played his customary game, recording an assist and making life difficult for goalie Matt Murray, but Hornqvist had a second-period power-play goal to help the Penguins to victory.

“I try to watch him,” Hornqvist said before the game. “He's really good there. He's a little better obviously being on the side of the net to make those plays than I am. That's something I'm working on. We're pretty similar. We play the same way.”

It's ironic that Hornqvist mentioned Simmonds' play with the puck at the side of the net as an area where the Flyers forward is superior. That's exactly how Hornqvist scored his goal Sunday, taking a pass from Kessel outside the left post and scoring on a turnaround shot inside the far post.

Playoff picture

Sunday's result made a first-round playoff matchup between the Penguins and Flyers a little more likely, but dozens of combinations remain possible with two weeks left in the regular season.

The second-place Penguins moved three points behind first-place Washington and three points ahead of Philadelphia and Columbus, who are tied for third in the Metropolitan Division.

According to sportsclubstats.com, the most likely finish for the Penguins is second place (64 percent), and their most likely first-round opponent is Columbus (37 percent). The Flyers have a 35 percent chance of finishing in third.

Around the rink

Justin Schultz had a three-assist effort for the Penguins. Schultz leads the Penguins and is fourth among NHL defensemen with a plus-11 rating since the trade deadline. … Kris Letang recorded an assist on Bryan Rust's overtime goal. Letang leads the league with five overtime assists. That total is tied for a franchise record set by Dick Tarnstrom in 2003-04..

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.