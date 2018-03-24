Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins shake up top defense pair

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang gathers the puck in front of the Kings' Andy Andreoff in the first period Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak and the Senators' Zack Smith fight for the puck in the first period Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Looking to give his lineup a tweak, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has broken up one of his longest-standing personnel groupings.

Jamie Oleksiak has taken Brian Dumoulin's spot on the team's top defense pair with Kris Letang. The new top pair played together some in Friday night's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey and was together again at Saturday afternoon's practice in Cranberry.

Dumoulin skated on the second pair with Justin Schultz. Olli Maatta and Chad Ruhwedel stayed together on the third pair.

“We just thought we would try to affect a little bit of change to see if it would give our team a spark,” Sullivan said.

Dumoulin and Letang have played together for most of the season. They've been on the ice together for 984 five-on-five minutes. No other Penguins defense pair has played more than 417 minutes.

The Penguins have struggled defensively since the trade deadline, giving up 3.5 goals per game. They gave up 2.9 goals per game before the deadline.

“Jamie's a guy that is hard to play against by nature of his size and his mobility and his reach. He's a pretty good defender,” Sullivan said. “Tanger's a guy that's a more mobile guy that joins the rush and is pretty active.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

