Penguins

Penguins' Matt Murray shakes off another shot to mask

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray a full participant during the morning skate and will back up Marc-Andre Fleury in game 7 against the Capitals Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Verizon Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Three days after returning from a concussion suffered in a similar situation, Penguins goalie Matt Murray took a shot off the mask during Friday night's 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

He reported no problems after Saturday afternoon's practice in Cranberry.

“I felt fine,” Murray said. “The helmets are designed so that it's supposed to skim off of it rather than hit you dead center. That's what happened when I got hurt. It got me so dead center that I kind of took all the force.

“It happens. I trust the helmet either way. These guys shoot the puck pretty hard. You're going to get hit in the head sometimes. Sometimes you may feel it more than others. It is what it is.”

Murray suffered the concussion when he was hit in the mask by an Olli Maatta shot during a Feb. 26 practice.

He was struck by a Michael Grabner shot on a two-on-one break about six minutes into the third period of Friday night's game.

Murray figures to face another stiff physical test when the Penguins host the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday afternoon. The Flyers aren't shy about playing at the net front. Murray has left two of his six career starts against the Flyers early due to injuries suffered in goal-mouth collisions.

“They've got a lot of really good net-front players and guys that go hard to the net,” Murray said. “I think (Wayne) Simmonds is one of the best net-front guys in the league, getting sticks on pucks and playing rebounds and just being hard in front of the net. It will be a test for all of us, for sure.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

