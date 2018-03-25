Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Matt Murray to start in goal against Flyers

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
Penguins goalie Matt Murray sits on the bench against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Matt Murray will start in goal, but Zach Aston-Reese won't be in the lineup when the Penguins play host to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday afternoon.

Murray will make his third start since returning from a nine-game absence due to a concussion. He's lost his previous two decisions, stopping 66-of-73 shots in the process.

Murray is 2-2-0 with a .913 save percentage in seven career appearances against Philadelphia. He has left two of his six starts against the Flyers early with injuries suffered in net-front collisions.

Aston-Reese has been out since Feb. 24 with an upper-body injury. He was a full participant in practice Friday and Saturday. Coach Mike Sullivan said he continues to make progress in his recovery.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

