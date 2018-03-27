Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

In working back from neck surgery, Penguins' Kris Letang earns Masterton nomination

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
The Penguins' Kris Letang defends on the Islanders' Tanner Fritz in the second period Saturday, March 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Kris Letang defends on the Islanders' Tanner Fritz in the second period Saturday, March 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 11 hours ago

Kris Letang still sports the scar. Every time he looks in the mirror, it's a reminder of the neck surgery he underwent late last spring.

Being prevented from playing hockey as a result of that surgery? It's the mental scarring that has endured just as long.

“I love hockey. That's the main thing. I just love to be out there,” Letang said Monday after practice. “I'm just glad I'm playing hockey again.”

The All-Star defenseman has been playing it just about as much as he ever has, too.

For his yeoman's work in coming back after serious neck surgery that cost him the chance to be part of the Penguins' 2017 Stanley Cup run, Letang was named the team's 2018 nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The Masterton is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Letang was chosen by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.

“It's a great honor,” Letang said, “but at the same time, it's always because of an injury or something that happened, so ...”

While the Masterton is an award, it also typically signifies some hardship the nominee had to overcome. That makes Letang's status as a three-time Penguins nominee bittersweet.

It was a stroke — and the subsequent comeback to hockey — that netted Letang the Pittsburgh nomination in 2014 and '15.

This season, it was recovery from April 2017 surgery to treat a herniated disc in his neck that kept him out of action from February. Letang's recovery was projected to last four to six months, a span that extended well into 2017-18 training camp and even the regular season.

“It's not easy. It takes time,” teammate Sidney Crosby said. “And he has the mindset and the attitude to go through something like that and find a way to get back to the form. That's such a big surgery and so much that goes into that, and I don't think a lot of people realize how tough that is. But given the fact he is back playing and playing the way he is is pretty incredible.”

Letang has missed only three games this season, and in the games he has played, he has been on the ice a lot. Letang's average ice time of 25 minutes, 20 seconds ranks ninth in the NHL and is almost 2 minutes more than his career average.

“There aren't a lot of defensemen in the league that can handle the workload that a guy like ‘Tanger' can handle,” coach Mike Sullivan said.

This season has been far from perfect. Letang was minus-14 in October, had only two goals the first half of the season and has been the anecdotal victim of more than a few poor decisions and opposing players beating him for chances.

But Sullivan has been up front about allowing Letang to play out of it, and his game generally has trended upward since the rocky start. Letang, for whom Sullivan recently swapped out longtime partner Brian Dumoulin in favor of Jamie Oleksiak, is up to 25:31 of average ice time during March.

He has 18 points in his past 26 games, and his season possession numbers — the Penguins get 55.37 percent of even-strength shot attempts when Letang is on the ice — are second best in his 11-year career.

“I didn't think (recovery from surgery) would be that much work, and through the first few months, I was a work in progress,” Letang said. “It was hard. I was not expecting it. But I'm making strides, and I think as the games are going to get more important, my game is going to rise. I'm excited for that.”

In his most recent postseason appearance, Letang averaged a whopping 28:53 in 23 games and posted 15 points in helping the Penguins to the 2016 Stanley Cup.

He's ramping up to handle a similar workload when the Penguins try for a three-peat beginning next month.

“It's one thing to want to get back and to be healthy and playing the game again, but to accept that role and do that on a nightly basis is pretty difficult,” Crosby said. “Whether it is taking hits or giving them or getting up and down into the play and things like that, those are a tough 25 minutes. They are not an easy 25, so it's pretty incredible that he's doing what he is.”

Staff writer Jonathan Bombulie contributed. Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

