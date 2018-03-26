Penguins' Bryan Rust still enjoys chance to go 'home,' play Red Wings

It isn't the same as it was over his first two-plus NHL seasons, and it certainly won't be the same as it was growing up. But even with Joe Louis Arena set for the wrecking ball later this spring, and even with Bryan Rust now far from a Red Wings fan anymore, playing in Detroit still means something to the Penguins' wing.

"It's always fun for me to go home and play in front of family and friends and see everyone again," Rust said. "And to get to play against the team that made me fall in love with hockey."

Rust's Penguins play Tuesday night in Detroit against the Red Wings – albeit at the new Little Caesars Arena and not at the venue where Rust first was exposed to the NHL game, Joe Louis Arena.

Rust has three goals in his past six games, including the overtime winner Sunday against Philadelphia. But in four career games against the Red Wings, he has no goals and one point. Although he played at Little Caesars Arena for a preseason game, Rust was out because of injury when the Penguins played their first regular-season game there Dec. 31.

Detroit-area native Bryan Rust on the ice as the Pens begin their last morning skate at Joe Louis Arena pic.twitter.com/nCn8ZjUnEa — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) January 14, 2017

Do Rust's friends and family need to be persuaded to ditch their Red Wings apparel for Penguins' gear when he's in town playing?

"Maybe the first year (they wouldn't)," Rust said. "But I think – well, I hope – by that they've changed their minds."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.