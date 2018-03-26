Matt Murray unconcerned about Penguins allowing too many shots on goal lately

After allowing 149 shots on goal over their past four games, are the Penguins worried that is becoming an issue?

Not so, the man most often tasked with stopping all those pucks said Monday.

"I think it's a little bit small-minded to just look at shots on goal and say that's how a team is playing," Penguins goalie Matt Murray said after practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. "I don't think it's very relevant in the grand scheme. So I don't think we really pay too much attention to it, to be honest; there's better things we can look at that are a better indicator of how the game goes."

Murray faced 45 shots – the second-highest total the Penguins have allowed all season – during Sunday's home game against Philadelphia. The Penguins beat the Flyers in overtime, 5-4.

The Penguins are allowing an average of 37.2 shots against over their past four games and have allowed at least 33 shots on goal 17 times in their past 28 games. Only seven teams are allowing an average of at least 33 shots this season.

"I think shots on goal can be very skewed in terms of how the game actually goes," Murray said. "You can have 40 shots all from the outside you are probably playing pretty well defensively."

Over the course of the last 30 days, the Penguins rank: 5th in overall corsi-for percentage 3rd in mitigating shot attempts against per 60 at evens3rd in overall scoring chances-for percentage2nd in scoring chances for per 60 mins at evens — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) March 26, 2018

Murray was asked if, almost counter-intuitively, a goalie wanted to face more shots this time of year, in an effort to prepare for the playoffs. In three starts since returning from a concussion, Murray has faced an average of 39.3 shots per game.

"I don't know if it's good or bad; it just is what it is," Murray said. "It's more shots than usual, but I don't think we gave up too big of an amount of good scoring chances (Sunday), it wasn't anything out of the ordinary. Whether it is a good thing or a bad thing, I don't think it makes much of a difference. It just is what it is."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.