Is it wise to ask players to block shots? Penguins' Mike Sullivan explains

Blocked shots are something of a badge of honor among NHL players. But are they smart?

Yes, few things in a game display more courage, toughness and willingness to sacrifice for the good of the team. But there also are few in-game acts that more put a player in harm's way or more expose him to injury.

Yes, when Brian Dumoulin hits the ice to stop a hard piece of vulcanized rubber flying more than 80 mph at him, he's greeted with glove bumps and praise upon his return to the bench (even if he limped to get there).

But does anyone want Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin risking a long-term injury for the sake of doing the job that the goalie is paid to do?

VIDEO: Penguins' Patric Hornqvist puts his body on the line and blocks a shot with his head. https://t.co/7THAd4L8kM pic.twitter.com/IGfoc1DXQS — RIPPINN.COM (@thedailyripp) June 7, 2016

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was asked about this after practice Monday. He gave a 281-word answer that took almost 2 minutes to say:

"It boils down to a number of things. I think we can do a better job of using our skillsets to defend in our end zone – which is our quickness, our ability, our stick detail and our hockey sense – to win puck battles, to stop cycles, to get in diagonals and passing lanes to not allow potential opportunities for pucks to get to the point. Not put ourselves in positions where we have to block shots. (Or for example) if we can anticipate and we can jump out a defenseman, maybe it's not a bomb (shot) and it's a half-wrister, and we've got an opportunity potentially to use our quickness to get in lanes and force plays quicker than they develop. I think there are areas we can improve and get better at that can limit the situations where we put ourselves in those.

"But having said that, when you look at all teams that defend well, part of being a good, solid defending team is the ability to deny pucks to get to the scoring area. It's the hardest area in the rink to defend. So when the pucks get there, that next play, it can be a real difficult play to defend. That's a lot of the reason why offensively we talk to our guys about putting pucks on the net from all the angles, or our defensemen putting pucks on the net from the offensive blue line. It's not necessarily that they are going to score – but they are creating a next-play opportunity. And that next-play opportunity in a lot of instances, can be very difficult to defend. We've got to a better job of denying that."

