Less than a year after neck surgery, Kris Letang the same workhorse as always

Kris Letang still sports the scar. Every time he looks in the mirror, it's a reminder of the neck surgery he underwent late last spring.

Being prevented from playing hockey as a result of that surgery? It's the mental scarring that has endured just as long.

"I love hockey; that's the main thing, I just love to be out there," Letang said Monday after Penguins' practice.

"I'm just glad I'm playing hockey again."

The All-Star defenseman has been about playing it just about as much as he ever has, too, this season for the Penguins coming back following serious neck surgery that cost him the chance to be part of the Penguins' 2017 Stanley Cup run.

An April 2017 procedure treated a herniated disc in his neck that kept him out of action from that February on. The recovery was projected to last 4-6 months – that timeframe extended well into 2017-18 training camp and even the regular season.

"It's not easy – it takes time," teammate Sidney Crosby said. "And he has the mindset and the attitude to go through something like that and find a way to get back to the form. That's such a big surgery and so much that goes into that, and I don't think a lot of people realize how tough that is. But given the fact he is back playing and playing the way he is is pretty incredible."

Letang has missed only three games this season – and he's playing a ton in them, too. Letang's average ice time of 25 minutes, 20 seconds per game ranks ninth in the NHL and is almost 2 minutes more than his career average.

"There aren't a lot of defensemen in the league that can handle the workload that a guy like Tanger can handle," coach Mike Sullivan said.

Letang has led the Pens in ice time in 169 of his last 175 regular season games. — Bob Grove (@bobgrove91) March 5, 2018

This season has been far from perfect and certainly not without its trying moments: Letang was minus-14 in October, had only two goals the first half of the season and has been the anecdotal victim of more than a few poor decisions and opposing players beating him for chances or goals.

But Sullivan has been upfront about allowing Letang to play out of it, and his game generally has trended up since a rocky start. Letang – for whom Sullivan recently swapped out longtime partner Brian Dumoulin in favor of Jamie Oleksiak – is up to 25 minutes, 31 seconds of average ice time during March.

He has 18 points in his past 26 games, and his season possession numbers (the Penguins get 55.37 percent of even-strength shot attempts when Letang is on the ice) are second-best among his 11-year career and eighth-best among all NHL defensemen who have played in at least half his team's game this season.

"I didn't think (recovery from surgery) would be that much work and through the first few months I was a work in progress," Letang said. "It was hard. I was not expecting it. But I'm making strides and I think as the games are going to get more important, my game is going to rise. I'm excited for that."

The most recent time Letang appeared in the postseason, he averaged a ridiculous 28 minutes, 53 seconds in 23 games in posting 15 points in helping the Penguins to the 2016 Stanley Cup.

He's ramping up to prepare to handle a similar workload when the Penguins try for a three-peat beginning next month.

"It's one thing to want to get back and to be healthy and playing the game again – but to accept that role and do that on a nightly basis is pretty difficult," Crosby said. "Whether it is taking hits or giving them or getting up and down into the play and things like that, those are a tough 25 minutes. They are not an easy 25, so it's pretty incredible that he's doing what he is."

Staff writer Jonathan Bombulie contributed. Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.