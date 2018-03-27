Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins enjoy rare advantage vs. Red Wings

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 8:24 p.m.
The Penguins' Riley Sheahan #15 of the Pittsburgh Penguins brings the puck up ice in front of the Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel fights for the puck with the Flyers' Jakub Voracek in the first period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) shoots the puck toward Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Detroit.
The Penguins had already arrived in Detroit and were lounging at their hotel by the time the Red Wings began their game in Montreal at 7:30 Monday night.

It was a rare bit of good schedule luck for the Penguins.

Tuesday night's game was only the seventh this season when the Penguins were coming off a day off whereas their opponents had played the night before.

Conversely, the Penguins have played 13 games when they've been on the tail end of a back-to-back, and their opponent was coming off a day off.

Not surprisingly, the results reflect the schedule inequity. When a rested Penguins team is playing a tired opponent, they're 4-1-1. When a tired Penguins team is facing a rested opponent, they're 5-6-2.

“At the beginning of the year, it seemed like we were losing every back-to-back, and we were catching a lot of heat for it,” winger Conor Sheary said. “I think we kind of found ourselves. I think it's just important to bring good energy and compete level on those nights. It's not about outscoring the other team. It's just outworking them.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

