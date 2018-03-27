Penguins enjoy rare advantage vs. Red Wings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins had already arrived in Detroit and were lounging at their hotel by the time the Red Wings began their game in Montreal at 7:30 Monday night.

It was a rare bit of good schedule luck for the Penguins.

Tuesday night's game was only the seventh this season when the Penguins were coming off a day off whereas their opponents had played the night before.

Conversely, the Penguins have played 13 games when they've been on the tail end of a back-to-back, and their opponent was coming off a day off.

Not surprisingly, the results reflect the schedule inequity. When a rested Penguins team is playing a tired opponent, they're 4-1-1. When a tired Penguins team is facing a rested opponent, they're 5-6-2.

“At the beginning of the year, it seemed like we were losing every back-to-back, and we were catching a lot of heat for it,” winger Conor Sheary said. “I think we kind of found ourselves. I think it's just important to bring good energy and compete level on those nights. It's not about outscoring the other team. It's just outworking them.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.