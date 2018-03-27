Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese on track to return from injury in Detroit

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese (46) can't get a shot past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Updated 3 hours ago

DETROIT — Out since Feb. 26 with an upper-body injury, rookie winger Zach Aston-Reese could make his return to the Penguins lineup Tuesday night in Detroit.

Personnel groupings in morning skate indicated Aston-Reese would be in for Dominik Simon. Coach Mike Sullivan said Aston-Reese would be a game-time decision.

“I'm feeling pretty good,” Aston-Reese said. “I think it's been exactly four weeks. It's been quite the journey, but it's feeling nice to get back with the guys and be around the team and travel.”

Aston-Reese was finding his scoring touch when he was injured, scoring four goals in his final six games before being sidelined.

Aston-Reese, who is known to play a hard-nosed game in the scoring areas, said he's trying not to think about whether a month away will cool him off.

“You try to think about the smaller things in the game, the smaller details,” Aston-Reese said. “Especially my kind of game, I think I bring some other things to the table besides scoring. But it's always nice to score. Finding good positions around the net and things like that and hopefully they'll come.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

