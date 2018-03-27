Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Sidney Crosby takes backseat in team scoring race

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates after the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
DETROIT – It's looking more and more like Sidney Crosby is going to end this season in a position unfamiliar to him during his 13-year NHL career.

Third on his team in scoring.

Coming into Tuesday night's game in Detroit, Evgeni Malkin led the Penguins with 92 points. Phil Kessel was next with a career-high 85. Crosby was third with 83.

Crosby said he's not irritated by his place on the team scoring list, though he did admit to lamenting some of the goals and assists that have got away.

“When I look back, I always think about plays or shots I should have scored on,” Crosby said. “I don't usually think about where I am on the scoring list. They're having great years and doing a lot for us. I tend to think about the ones I miss more than the ones I get. That's kind of where my mind will stay, I think.”

In his previous 12 seasons, Crosby led the team in scoring nine times and finished second to Malkin twice. In 2011-12, when he was limited to 22 games by injury, he finished ninth on the team.

The third-place position represents more of a surge for Malkin and Kessel than a downturn for Crosby. His point total remains in line with what he's done over the past three seasons when he finished with between 84 and 89 points. He's on pace for 89 this season.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

