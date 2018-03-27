Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins sign defensive prospect Dane Birks

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 6:51 p.m.
Michigan Tech defenseman Dane Birks signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Penguins
DETROIT — The Penguins added a defenseman to their prospect pool Tuesday, signing 2013 sixth-round draft pick Dane Birks to a two-year, entry-level deal.

Birks is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound British Columbia native with a right-handed shot. He has improved his offensive game in each of his three years at Michigan Tech, posting five goals and 18 points in 44 games this season as a junior.

Birks' contract will go into effect next season. He will join Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an amateur tryout contract this week to get a taste of pro hockey.

Two other Penguins prospects, Alex D'Orio and Jan Drozg, also will do a late-season stint with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the AHL club announced Thursday.

D'Orio is an undrafted 18-year-old goaltender who signed with the Penguins out of prospect camp in September. Drozg, 18, is a fifth-round pick from the 2017 draft who led Shawinigan of the QMJHL in scoring this season with 50 points in 61 games.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

