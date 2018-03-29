Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins announce death of GM Jim Rutherford's mother

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
The New Jersey Devils and the Penguins hold a moment of silence for Dorothea Rutherford, the wife of the Penguins GM Jim Rutherford at the Prudential Center on March 29, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey.
Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford speaks to the media during a news conference Tuesday, April 28, 2015, at Consol Energy Center.
Dorothea Rutherford, the mother of Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, died early Thursday morning, the team announced. She was 89.

In the announcement, the team said the Rutherford family wished to extend its appreciation to the Matthews House Hospice in Alliston, Ontario for the care Dorothea received. Rutherford was raised in nearby Beeton, a small town just northwest of Toronto.

