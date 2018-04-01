Capitals frustrate Penguins en route to Metropolitan title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When last we saw Evgeni Malkin on Sunday evening, he was being restrained by a linesman in the tunnel leading to the Penguins locker room, barking epithets at Evgeny Kuznetsov.

It was an indication of how things went for Malkin and his frustrated teammates during the preceding 59 minutes on the PPG Paints Arena ice.

It might also be an indication of how things will go between the Penguins and Capitals should they wage another playoff series this season.

T.J. Oshie staked his team to an early lead, goalie Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves and the Washington Capitals clinched their third consecutive Metropolitan Division title with a 3-1 victory over the Penguins.

It was hard to find anyone in the Penguins locker room who was terribly upset about not getting the chance to raise a division championship banner next fall.

After all, the Penguins finished second to the Capitals each of the previous two seasons and vanquished them in the playoffs en route to a Stanley Cup championship.

"We never win the division," Malkin said. "It's not the first time. It's not a surprise."

But it was equally hard to find anyone smiling about losing to their long-time rivals on this occasion.

"We don't like them, and they don't like us," winger Patric Hornqvist said.

It's simple enough to put a finger on why the Penguins lost this meeting.

After Oshie gave the Capitals an early lead, the Penguins went on the power play four times in the second period. They had 80 seconds of five-on-three time. Phil Kessel hit Sidney Crosby with a cross-crease pass at the right post. Malkin rang a one-timer off the crossbar.

Nothing crossed the goal line.

Dmitry Orlov and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals. Hornqvist broke up Grubauer's shutout bid late. None of that mattered much. It all came down to the second-period power plays.

"You can't always control whether the puck goes in the net for you," coach Mike Sullivan said. "You can only control the process, the decision making, the execution and the work ethic, and as I said to those guys after the game, I thought it was all there. We just didn't score."

The more intriguing angle, though, is figuring out what impact Sunday night's events might have on a potential playoff matchup between the teams.

For one thing, the result will make it much easier for Capitals coach Barry Trotz to name Grubauer his No. 1 goalie for the playoffs. Braden Holtby has struggled at times in the second half of this season, and he sure hasn't had success against the Penguins in the playoffs in his career.

It's reasonable to suggest Grubauer could be a tougher nut for the Penguins to crack in a best-of-seven series, even if Malkin hasn't given it much thought.

"I don't care who's No. 1, who's second in Washington goalies," Malkin said. "We need to play better."

For another thing, the bad blood between the teams is bubbling as much as ever.

The late-game brouhaha started when Malkin collided with Oshie, then shot the Washington winger's stick into the Capitals bench.

Malkin was angry Kuznetsov began chirping at him while he grappled with Oshie.

"I'm busy," Malkin said.

He was also upset Kuzetsov's barbs came from the bench.

"If you sit on the bench, you sit on the bench," Malkin said. "You're not on the ice."

Malkin said he thought the game's last few minutes, including Hornqvist's goal and his dust-up with Oshie and Kuznetsov, could be an important sign of things to come.

"We lost the game, but we sent a message," Malkin said. "We're ready to play in playoffs, maybe second round."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.