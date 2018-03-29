Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Walk-off: Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores MLB-like goal to beat Devils in OT

Zach Brendza | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 10:06 p.m.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores the winning goal in overtime against the Devils' Keith Kinkaid at Prudential Center on March 29, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The Penguins defeated the Devils 4-3 in overtime.


It seems fitting that on MLB's Opening Day, Sidney Crosby gave his take on a big league swing, or maybe a slap bunt.

The Penguins captain won Thursday night's game against the New Jersey Devils, 4-3, with a score in overtime. Crosby fired a shot that hit the goalpost behind Devils' goalie Keith Kinkaid that careened back out to him, and sent the rebound into the goal, knocking it out of mid-air.

The goal was Crosby's 28th of the season.

