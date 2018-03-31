A win tonight is all Penguins need to clinch 12th consecutive playoff berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the parity-wrought NHL, the fickle playoff race can fluctuate wildly in a matter of days.

It was just late Tuesday night the Penguins were on edge they might not even qualify for the postseason following a listless loss in Detroit. An ensuing win at New Jersey two days later — coupled with three consecutive Florida Panthers losses — has flipped the script that quickly.

So much so the Penguins can clinch a playoff berth for the 12th consecutive season as early as Saturday night. A home victory against a bad Montreal Canadiens team would do the trick.

A 5-1 loss by the Panthers on Saturday afternoon at the Boston Bruins helped set up the Penguins' win-and-in scenario.

"That's what you play for," forward Patric Hornqvist said of the playoffs. "When playoffs start, it is a brand new season."

The Penguins (44-28-6) had 94 points heading into Saturday's action, five behind the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets and two points ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers, with the New Jersey Devils five back holding a game in hand.

The Devils (home against the New York Islanders) and Blue Jackets (home against the Vancouver Canucks) also played Saturday. The Penguins host the Capitals on Sunday night; the Flyers and Devils play Sunday, too.

"Quite honestly, our mindset right now is to solidify a playoff spot," coach Mike Sullivan said, "(because) we don't have one right now."

Eastern Conference Playoff Race (Games Ending 3/30) pic.twitter.com/MtlwRCCSuO — Damian Echevarrieta (@Ech28) March 31, 2018

The past 10 games, the Penguins have alternated wins and losses, with two victories and two defeats coming in overtime. Over their past eight games, the only regulation wins have come against Montreal (twice).

"It's the way we've played," defenseman Olli Maatta said. "I think one game we've played good, and the next game we haven't really played how we should. A big thing is having a consistent effort every night and play the right way."

If the Penguins make it, this will mark the 23rd time in 27 seasons since 1990-91 they qualified for the playoffs.

Goalie matchup

With the back-to-back situation and the much better opponent coming Sunday, it was a mild surprise Matt Murray by all indications would start Saturday for the Penguins.

Murray is 1st goalie off at #Pens morning skate. Will start tonight vs Habs -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 31, 2018

His counterpart will be the player who began the season as his backup: Antii Niemi.

It's possible, of course, Murray could start both games this weekend.

Brassard 'progressing'

Forwards Carter Rowney (upper-body injury) and Derick Brassard (lower-body injury) were the only players absent from the morning skate. Brassard was injured midway through Tuesday's loss at Detroit and missed a game with the Penguins for the first time Thursday.

"His status is the same," Sullivan said. "Right now, he is day-to-day. We will take each day as it comes, but he's in the rehab process and he's progressing."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.