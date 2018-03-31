Matt Murray, Antii Niemi face off; will Murray make consecutive-day starts?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One backup goalie started Saturday night. Just not, perhaps, the one who was expected.

With the back-to-back situation and the much better opponent coming Sunday, it was a mild surprise that Matt Murray was in net Saturday for the Penguins. It's possible Murray could start both games this weekend, but that has not happened all season.

Murray's counterpart Saturday was the player who began the season as his backup: Antii Niemi.

After a disastrous stint with the Penguins (7.49 goals-against average, .797 save percentage in three starts) after signing in July to replace the departed Marc-Andre Fleury, Niemi has found a home in Montreal.

In 17 appearances (15 starts) filling in for Canadiens franchise goalie Carey Price, Niemi was 6-4-4 with a 2.25 goals-against average and .936 save percentage before Saturday. Niemi also had a two-game tenure with the Florida Panthers in between.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said he wasn't surprised at the success the 34-year-old, 10-year NHL veteran has had since being waived by the Penguins.

"He's a real good person. He's real competitive, and he works hard at his game, so it doesn't surprise me," Sullivan said. "He's a good goalie. We're thrilled for him that he's been able to find some stability in Montreal. It's unfortunate it didn't work in Pittsburgh."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.