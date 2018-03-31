Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Matt Murray, Antii Niemi face off; will Murray make consecutive-day starts?

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 7:21 p.m.
The Penguins' Matt Murray watches a second-period goal go past him while playing the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Matt Murray watches a second-period goal go past him while playing the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Updated 14 hours ago

One backup goalie started Saturday night. Just not, perhaps, the one who was expected.

With the back-to-back situation and the much better opponent coming Sunday, it was a mild surprise that Matt Murray was in net Saturday for the Penguins. It's possible Murray could start both games this weekend, but that has not happened all season.

Murray's counterpart Saturday was the player who began the season as his backup: Antii Niemi.

After a disastrous stint with the Penguins (7.49 goals-against average, .797 save percentage in three starts) after signing in July to replace the departed Marc-Andre Fleury, Niemi has found a home in Montreal.

In 17 appearances (15 starts) filling in for Canadiens franchise goalie Carey Price, Niemi was 6-4-4 with a 2.25 goals-against average and .936 save percentage before Saturday. Niemi also had a two-game tenure with the Florida Panthers in between.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said he wasn't surprised at the success the 34-year-old, 10-year NHL veteran has had since being waived by the Penguins.

"He's a real good person. He's real competitive, and he works hard at his game, so it doesn't surprise me," Sullivan said. "He's a good goalie. We're thrilled for him that he's been able to find some stability in Montreal. It's unfortunate it didn't work in Pittsburgh."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me