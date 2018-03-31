Penguins' Derick Brassard 'in the rehab process' and 'progressing'
Updated 14 hours ago
Forwards Carter Rowney (upper-body injury) and Derick Brassard (lower-body injury) were the only players absent from the morning skate before Saturday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Brassard was injured midway through Tuesday's loss at Detroit and missed a game with the Penguins for the first time Thursday.
"His status is the same," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "Right now, he is day-to-day. We will take each day as it comes, but he's in the rehab process and he's progressing."
Coach Sullivan says Brassard's injury status is the same. He is day-to-day and is progressing.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 31, 2018
Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel and forward Dominik Simon were the lone healthy scratches.
Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.