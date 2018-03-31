Penguins defenseman Matt Hunwick: 'I'm my own harshest critic'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Matt Hunwick generally garnered mostly positive reviews for his work in his first game back from a 12-game absence. But the assessment of his 12 minutes and 43 seconds of ice time in Thursday's overtime win at the New Jersey Devils wasn't unanimously positive.

Hunwick himself largely was unimpressed.

“I'd like to be a lot better,” the Penguins defenseman said after Saturday's morning skate. “I didn't think I was very good (in Thursday's) game.”

Hunwick had no points and was a plus-1 in his first game after four weeks of watching from the pressbox — a banishment by coach Mike Sullivan that began after a minus-2 outing in a blowout loss at the Boston Bruins.

It was his second extended period of being a healthy scratch this season after joining the Penguins on a three-year, $6.75 million contract July 1. Hunwick also was a healthy scratch for an eight-game span from Jan. 30-Feb. 15.

Hunwick didn't want to use rust as an excuse.

“It's just mentally tough. It's not easy,” the 32-year-old said. “Especially this time of year, when you really want to be in there and helping the team.

“I haven't played up to my capabilities, as well. If it get another opportunity, I have to show this team I can do it. I am my own harshest critic, so sometimes it's hard to stay positive when you get down, but it's all part of being a professional.”

Hunwick's first-period assist on Conor Sheary's goal Saturday was his 10th point of the season. He entered Saturday's game a minus-5 and with a 48.7 shot-attempt percentage.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.