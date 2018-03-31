Penguins' Phil Kessel injured in win, status unclear for next game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Phil Kessel was not on the bench at the end of Saturday's game because of injury, though he did not have an update on the injury or its possible severity.

The winger had a goal and an assist in the Penguins' 5-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena. He played just one shift after scoring a power-play goal 7 minutes, 18 seconds into the third period, his 31st goal of the season.

Kessel did not play over the final 11:20 seconds of the game.

Sullivan said he “probably would have more information (Sunday) morning” about Kessel's injury.

Kessel has played in 689 consecutive games, the third-longest active streak and 10th-longest all-time.

He is second on the team in goals and points (a career-high 87) and has not missed a game since the 2009-10 season, when he played for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.