Why was Evgeni Malkin so mad? Let him explain

Don't get Geno mad. Especially when there's business to take care of.

Evgeni Malkin got a game misconduct late in the third period during the Penguins' 3-1 loss to Washington on Sunday.

He flipped T.J. Oshie's stick into the Washington bench. They mucked it up. And while that was happening, Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov starts chirping at him mid-fight.

Evgeni Malkin, T.J. Oshie exchange some words. pic.twitter.com/8b5FnVfmyY — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 2, 2018

That really ticked off Malkin.

As he was being escorted off the ice, Malkin tried to fight Kuznetsov, but the officials wouldn't allow it.

Why was Geno so mad?

He explained after the game .

"I'm upset he starts to talk to me. Because ... I'm busy. I'm, like, Oshie grabbed my neck. It's a little bit tough for me. And he stays right on my shoulder and he speaks to me. I didn't understand what's going on. I think it's not right."

Malkin's English has advanced from basically nothing, to the point that he is almost turning into a vocal leader for the team.

But his charm is still in the simplicity of his message.