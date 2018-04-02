Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rising trade tensions are sinking U.S. stocks
Penguins

Why was Evgeni Malkin so mad? Let him explain

Tim Benz | Monday, April 2, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
Referee Brad Meier pull the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin away from the Capitals' T.J. Oshie late in the third period Sunday, April 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Referee Brad Meier pull the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin away from the Capitals' T.J. Oshie late in the third period Sunday, April 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 8 hours ago

Don't get Geno mad. Especially when there's business to take care of.

Evgeni Malkin got a game misconduct late in the third period during the Penguins' 3-1 loss to Washington on Sunday.

He flipped T.J. Oshie's stick into the Washington bench. They mucked it up. And while that was happening, Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov starts chirping at him mid-fight.

That really ticked off Malkin.

As he was being escorted off the ice, Malkin tried to fight Kuznetsov, but the officials wouldn't allow it.

Why was Geno so mad?

He explained after the game .

"I'm upset he starts to talk to me. Because ... I'm busy. I'm, like, Oshie grabbed my neck. It's a little bit tough for me. And he stays right on my shoulder and he speaks to me. I didn't understand what's going on. I think it's not right."

Malkin's English has advanced from basically nothing, to the point that he is almost turning into a vocal leader for the team.

But his charm is still in the simplicity of his message.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me