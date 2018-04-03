Former Penguins star Kevin Stevens brings hopeful guarantee to fight against addiction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of the things Kevin Stevens is most remembered for among Penguins fans, alongside all the goals he scored and hits he delivered while playing on Mario Lemieux's left wing, is a guarantee.

After the Penguins lost the first two games of the 1991 conference finals, Stevens loudly and confidently proclaimed in the locker room his team would come back and beat the Boston Bruins, which they did en route to the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship.

Stevens was at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday offering a different kind of guarantee. With help, hard work and persistence, he said, addiction doesn't have to be a death sentence.

“It doesn't happen overnight, but if you accept it and surrender and try to change your life, I can guarantee life can get better,” Stevens said.

Stevens was at the arena to kick off his partnership with Familylinks, a Western Pennsylvania-based charity whose work with families and children includes substance-abuse treatment.

It dovetails with the work he's done with the Power Forward Foundation, a Boston-based organization he and his sister started after Stevens was sentenced to probation for his role in the sale of prescription painkillers last year.

There's nothing novel about star athletes who've gotten into trouble with drugs trying to use their life stories as cautionary tales for others. It's been going on for decades.

What makes Stevens' situation different is its timing.

Stevens has battled an opioid addiction for years, starting shortly after being prescribed painkillers for a massive facial injury suffered in the 1993 playoffs.

Right around the time he started taking steps toward turning his life around — getting sober, returning to the Penguins organization as an amateur scout in New England, working to help others recover from addiction — an epidemic of opioid addiction began to sweep across the United States.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 42,000 people died of opioid-relate overdoses in 2016, a five-fold increase from 1999.

Because of his personal experiences, Stevens seems to have his finger on the pulse of the problem.

“There are all these underlying causes,” Stevens said. “Depression, anxiety … everybody wants to take something. I think it all started from the '90s. Doctors were medicating people with these opiates, oxycodone. I could get anything.

“People don't start with heroin. It starts with a doctor giving them Percoset. Then the Percoset runs out, and they have to go to the street, to the heroin and then the fentanyl, and that's what's killing people.”

Twenty-seven years after his famous guarantee, the affable Stevens remains beloved among many hockey fans in Western Pennsylvania. He hopes to use that popularity to raise awareness of the work Familylinks is doing to help addicts.

“If we can team together and we can help one person, that's pretty good, you know?” Stevens said.

In a way, the partnership is already helping at least one person: Stevens himself.

Life is good for Stevens these days. In addition to scouting college free agents for the Penguins, he's working for a friend's power company. He has a 3-year-old son and three college-aged children to keep him busy.

He knows, though, that it's up to him to keep things on track. Working to help those dealing with a similar addiction provides him a daily reminder of his No. 1 priority in life.

“It's very important for me to stay clean and sober because none of this works if I don't do the right thing,” Steven said. “I'm an addict still. I wake up every morning knowing I have to do some work still to live a good life. My mind doesn't think like a lot of minds. I have to work at that.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.