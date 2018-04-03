Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins notebook: Injuries to linemates present challenge for Conor Sheary

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
The Penguins' Derick Brassard is hooked by the Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak in the first period of their March 21 game. Brassard was give a penalty shot.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Derick Brassard is hooked by the Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak in the first period of their March 21 game. Brassard was give a penalty shot.
The Capitals' Andre Burakovsky gets around the Penguins' Phil Kessel in the first period Sunday, April 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Andre Burakovsky gets around the Penguins' Phil Kessel in the first period Sunday, April 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 2 hours ago

The injuries to Derick Brassard and Phil Kessel have left Conor Sheary on a bit of an island, practicing to get ready for the playoffs while his likely linemates for the postseason opener remain sidelined.

While recognizing injuries are a fact of life in the NHL, Sheary acknowledged the current situation might retard the trio's chemistry building process a little bit.

“Going into playoffs, you kind of want to form lines, and you want guys that are playing well together at that time especially,” Sheary said. “If guys are out of the lineup and getting reinserted, it'll shuffle things around, and guys will have new roles. That's probably the biggest thing.”

PK progress

While the Penguins' penalty kill struggled its way through the end of March, winger Carl Hagelin said the most important thing he and his teammates needed to get back on track was one really good game, a night where they would stifle the opponent's power play and get some confidence back.

Did they get that game Sunday night against Washington? The Penguins successfully killed five penalties against a potent Capitals power play, although Tom Wilson's third-period goal came 6 seconds after an advantage ended.

“I thought we played well on the PK,” Hagelin said. “We were aggressive. We got a lot of clears throughout the game, which is good. We weren't stuck in our end zone the whole time. Hopefully it's a step in the right direction. Gotta build off that.”

Awards season

Evgeni Malkin was named team MVP as the Penguins handed out their internal awards after practice Tuesday.

Sidney Crosby won the player's player award, Matt Murray received the community service award, and Kris Letang was honored as the Pittsburgh chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association's nominee for the Masterton Trophy for perseverance and dedication to hockey.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.comor via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me