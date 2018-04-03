Evgeni Malkin says his blowup vs. Capitals was calculated move

When he got into a wrestling match with T.J. Oshie and a shouting match with Evgeny Kuznetsov in the final minute of Sunday's 3-1 Penguins loss to the Washington Capitals, Evgeni Malkin hadn't lost his mind.

There was a method to his madness.

“I hate when you lose a game, and you do nothing,” Malkin said after practice Tuesday. “Usually, it's good to show to a team that we're upset.”

It's an old-school mentality that wouldn't have been out of place in the '70s or '80s, where late-game line brawls were a regular occurrence.

Especially with the playoffs right around the corner, Malkin believed the time was right for a tone-setting act of defiance. By the time his teammates joined him in the locker room a few minutes later, he was sure he read the situation correctly.

“I think guys in the locker room were all mad after the last game because we feel we can win,” Malkin said. “This is fine. It's a couple fights. We show we're ready to play against any team. We show we're together. It's so huge. After a game, go to the locker room, we're so together. We understand we have a great team, but we lost. It's fine, but we show heart.”

The Penguins have been inconsistent down the stretch, losing as much as they've won over the past 12 games. Their underlying shot-attempt stats look promising, but they've been fishing too many pucks out of the back of their net and have delivered a no-show or two.

The scene Malkin saw in the locker room Sunday night, as much as anything, convinced him the Penguins are ready to make their bid for a three-peat. If he didn't already feel that way, it showed him his teammates still have the unity and resilience required to go on another two-month run.

“I always believe in this group,” Malkin said. “I see these guys every day. We're still hungry. We talk a lot about how this year everyone (wants to know) what's going on with this team. We lost a couple good players. But we're still great.

“I'm happy we're in. I believe in my group. We'll see what's going to happen in playoffs, but we're ready to play for sure.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.