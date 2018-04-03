Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Evgeni Malkin says his blowup vs. Capitals was calculated move

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 8:19 p.m.
Referee Brad Meier pull the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin away from the Capitals' T.J. Oshie late in the third period Sunday, April 1, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Referee Brad Meier pull the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin away from the Capitals' T.J. Oshie late in the third period Sunday, April 1, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 4 hours ago

When he got into a wrestling match with T.J. Oshie and a shouting match with Evgeny Kuznetsov in the final minute of Sunday's 3-1 Penguins loss to the Washington Capitals, Evgeni Malkin hadn't lost his mind.

There was a method to his madness.

“I hate when you lose a game, and you do nothing,” Malkin said after practice Tuesday. “Usually, it's good to show to a team that we're upset.”

It's an old-school mentality that wouldn't have been out of place in the '70s or '80s, where late-game line brawls were a regular occurrence.

Especially with the playoffs right around the corner, Malkin believed the time was right for a tone-setting act of defiance. By the time his teammates joined him in the locker room a few minutes later, he was sure he read the situation correctly.

“I think guys in the locker room were all mad after the last game because we feel we can win,” Malkin said. “This is fine. It's a couple fights. We show we're ready to play against any team. We show we're together. It's so huge. After a game, go to the locker room, we're so together. We understand we have a great team, but we lost. It's fine, but we show heart.”

The Penguins have been inconsistent down the stretch, losing as much as they've won over the past 12 games. Their underlying shot-attempt stats look promising, but they've been fishing too many pucks out of the back of their net and have delivered a no-show or two.

The scene Malkin saw in the locker room Sunday night, as much as anything, convinced him the Penguins are ready to make their bid for a three-peat. If he didn't already feel that way, it showed him his teammates still have the unity and resilience required to go on another two-month run.

“I always believe in this group,” Malkin said. “I see these guys every day. We're still hungry. We talk a lot about how this year everyone (wants to know) what's going on with this team. We lost a couple good players. But we're still great.

“I'm happy we're in. I believe in my group. We'll see what's going to happen in playoffs, but we're ready to play for sure.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me