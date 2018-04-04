Penguins search for way to stop Blue Jackets' 'elite player' Artemi Panarin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a rookie, Artemi Panarin scored a pair of goals on consecutive days in his first two games against the Penguins.

He hasn't let up since.

And with the Penguins set to face Panarin's Blue Jackets on Thursday in Columbus, Panarin is one of the NHL's hottest players. Finding an answer for him will be paramount to the Penguins' chances of winning a crucial late-season game.

"We have to force him to play a goal line-to-goal line game and not give him any freebies," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said of the 26-year-old Russian. "Panarin is a very good player."

Atkinson's goal extends his point streak to eight games. Panarin is now one point away from tying Rick Nash's 79 for most by a Blue Jacket in a single season. #CBJ — Brian Hedger (@JacketsInsider) April 3, 2018

Recently, very much so. And against the Penguins, traditionally even more such so.

Panarin has 34 points (12 goals and 22 assists) in his past 22 games and 11 points in his past four games. During the Blue Jackets' surge – they are 13-1-1 in their past 15 – Panarin has nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points.

Against the Penguins in his career, Panarin has nine goals in seven games, including four in three meetings this season.

"He's one of those elite players," Sullivan said. "He can finish, he's shown he can score goals in this league, he has great offensive instincts."

The Penguins have allowed 41 goals in their past 12 games, an average of 3.4 per game.

The Penguins and Blue Jackets enter Thursday's game with 96 points each and ar tied for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib