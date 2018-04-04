Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins 'can't wait' to see ex-teammate Ian Cole, now with Blue Jackets

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 6:07 p.m.
The Blue Jackets' Ian Cole, left, and the Canucks' Brandon Sutter reach for the puck during the second period Saturday March 31, 2018.
It's not known if Ian Cole was planning on hosting some of his former teammates in advance of the Penguins' game Thursday against his new team, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

But regardless of whether Cole and any Penguins find a chance to hang out, he and Patric Hornqvist figure to spend plenty of quality time together.

"It will be fun," Hornqvist said. "He likes to … be in the face (of the opposing player) in front of the goalie. So I will probably spend a lot of time with him, and I can't wait."

Plenty of Penguins figure to say hello to Cole — their brother with whom they won the Stanley Cup with twice the past two years — be it before or after Thursday's crucial Metropolitan Division game. But the pleasantries don't figure to last long, not with the bad blood between Cole's old and new teams simmering and with so much on the line.

The Penguins and Blue Jackets are tied with 96 points each heading into what is the penultimate game of the regular season for both. Home-ice advantage in the first round is likely at stake.

Still, Cole was a valuable and trusted teammate for 272 games (including playoffs) over a span of three years. Those ties aren't severed easily.

"It will be a little weird," captain Sidney Crosby said of facing Cole. "But just knowing Colesy and how competitive he is, I am sure he will be blocking shots and trying to do his regular thing out there. He's a tough guy to compete against. Anybody who goes out there, you know when he's on the ice."

Cole has been a valuable pickup for the Blue Jackets, who acquired him after he'd spent less than 72 hours as property of the Ottawa Senators (where the Penguins sent him as part of the package to acquire Derick Brassard).

Columbus is 14-3-1 with Cole in the lineup; Cole has two goals, five assists and a plus-11 rating in an average of 17 minutes per game for his new team. Meanwhile — be it as a direct result or not — the Penguins largely have been mediocre since Cole was shipped away. Most telling, their penalty-killing since Cole arrived in Columbus has operated at a rate that would be the worst in the NHL over the full season.

"He's such a solid player, and any team is going to be better with him on the team," Penguins goalie Matt Murray said.

"It will be cool to see him again. Obviously, he's a good friend, and we've been through a lot the last two years together. It will be weird that he's not on our team anymore."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

click me