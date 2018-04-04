Mike Sullivan, repeatedly, to Penguins: 'We have to be stingier defensively'

The Penguins' goals-against statistics have reached a pair of eyebrow-raising mileposts. And not good ones, either.

The Penguins' NHL in goals-against average is at the nice round number of No. 20. And their goals-against average itself has surpassed 3.00 (it sits at 3.05 heading into Thursday night's game at the Columbus Blue Jackets).

Each of those figures has been trending upward (and again, that's not in the positive direction) in recent weeks: the Penguins have allowed 41 goals in their past 12 games, an average of 3.4 per game.

With two regular-season games remaining before the playoffs, coach Mike Sullivan is well aware of this phenomenon. And as such, he's trying to get a message through to his team.

"We have to be stingier defensively," Sullivan said after practice Wednesday, "and this is a conversation we've had with our team for a while now.

"It's hard to score your way to championships. It doesn't matter how much firepower you have, you have to have the ability to keep it out of your net and you've got to be hard to play against. You've got to make teams work for the opportunities they may get."

Twelve times in 80 games this season, the Penguins have allowed at least five goals. In 32, opponents have scored at least four goals. In more than one-third of the Penguins' games (27 of 80), they've allowed at least 34 shots on goal.

Over their past 18 games (almost a quarter of the season), the Penguins are allowing opponents to score an average of 3.61 goals – a number that would tie them for last in the NHL.

In the postseason, that doesn't figure to cut it.

"Teams will get opportunities because they have good players, but we have to do everything we can to make sure we are harder to play against," Sullivan said, "and we are stiff on pucks and wining puck battles and we have an awareness and a cooperation as far as our team concept is concerned that we are all doing our jobs when it comes to the different aspects of our game with our play away from the puck. I know we are very capable of being that team and it's a matter of making sure we bring it more consistently."

Consistency has been an issue in recent weeks for the Penguins, who have won consecutive games only once since the trade deadline Feb. 26.

"(Defense) starts with a mindset, for sure," Sullivan said. "It's attention to detail, it's discipline, it's a willingness. I know our team is capable. When we are locked in and we play the game the right way, I think we are a hard team to play against. And when we get away from it, that's when we tend to give up the high-quality chances that teams get on us. But I do know that our team is well aware that that's an important element of our game moving forward."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.